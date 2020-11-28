1/1
Helen Sprickerhoff
It is with heavy hearts the family announces the peaceful passing of our beloved mother and grandmother Helen Sprickerhoff on November 24, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born in 1933 to John and Mary Kruzick. She was the eldest of four children. Born and raised in Port Arthur she graduated from PACI. She married her soul mate William "Reid" Sprickerhoff on August 18, 1956 and they had twelve cherished years together. They welcomed their two sons while living in Toronto. Upon her husbands passing she returned to Thunder Bay where she raised her two boys whom she treasured. Helen was a dedicated mother first and foremost. In latter years she enjoyed helping raise her grandchildren whom meant the world to her. She was fondly referred to as GMa. Helen had numerous jobs throughout her life in the food service industry retiring from the Airlane Hotel as assistant pastry chef where she made lifelong friends Réal and Kathy. She had a passion for bowling earning many trophies. She also loved knitting, gardening, baking and cheering on the Blue Jay's. Helen is survived by her two loving sons David, Dennis (Pam); grandchildren August, Abbey, Mikayla, Sarah and Matthew (Brittany); great granddaughter Charlotte; brother John (Betty), sisters Emily (Joseph) and Irene, sisters-in-law Lois Landiak, Faye Belanger and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Reid, infant daughter and infant grandson Special thanks to Dr. Varty and Dr. Migay, nurses of 5S and Hospice at St Joe's, staff of Sister Leila Greco and Northwest Funeral Alternative for your extraordinary care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. As per Helen's wishes a private family service will be held with Pastor Nathan Maskery officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Etobicoke. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to St Joseph's Care Group, Covanent House or charity of choice would be appreciated by the family.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
