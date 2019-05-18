Home

Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Helen (Kay) Stenlund

It is with heavy hearts, we announce the death of Helen Stenlund, of Dorion, Ontario, born August 19, 1925. Helen is survived by her son, Jim Wandell; Helen's triplets, Murray, Cheryl and Carol Stenlund and their families; survived also by her sister Gladys Sergy and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by the love of her life and husband of many years, Henry; their son Russell and daughter-in-law Sandra Stenlund and grandson Eric Stenlund; parents Mary and Joeph Kay; sister Violet and brother-in-law Eugene Wandell; and brother-in-law Alex Sergy. Helen enjoyed the Bible Fellowship Church Group in Dorion and loved the special friendships she made there. Cremation has taken place and as per Helen's wishes, no service will be held. Should you desire, donations to the Dorion Mountainside Cemetery, in care of Reeve Chambers, would be appreciated.

