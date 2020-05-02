It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Trulik on April 28, 2020, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Helen was born in Port Arthur in 1927 to her parents Peter and Annie. She attended PTHS, King's Business College and Confederation College. She was employed by PAGH as a medical secretary and medical records transcriber and later becoming a healthcare worker. Helen met and married Philip and was his devoted wife of 52 years. They were blessed with four children Deborah, Valerie, Jonathan and Rebekah. Helen has four surviving grandchildren Erinn, Stephanie, Philip and Daniel and two surviving great grandchildren Jamieson and Jessa. Also she has a niece Sandy and nephew Glen in Winnipeg. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, Helen loved to read the Bible and shared God's views with others. Helen had intense hope and faith of being resurrected when Jehovah God restores paradise conditions on Earth. Helen was predeceased by her husband, father, mother and seven siblings. Helen enjoyed life to the fullest with the pleasures of attending at her large vegetable and flower gardens, baking, cooking, crocheting, looking after her family and those who needed help. Helen will be sadly missed by her loving family. Cremation has taken place, as per her wishes and there will be no memorial service.
Mom, you will
never be forgotten.
The love you gave us
will be forever in our hearts.
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 2, 2020.