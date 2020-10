Mrs. Helen Tulin, age 76 years, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 after a courageous five month battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Helen's Life will be held at a later date. A full obituary will follow at that time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.





Please sign the

online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com