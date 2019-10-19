|
June 24, 1927 -
October 17, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Winnifred Charnock announce her passing. Helen lived a complete life of 92 years and passed quietly and peacefully in her sleep. Mom was dedicated to her family and her love and leadership will be greatly missed. She brought a smile to all those she met and was always open to chat. She loved the outdoors and all the adventures it had to offer, be it hiking, on the ski hill or sailing at Shebandowan. Her love for John, throughout their 70 years of marriage, was the most important relationship in her life and she is now with him once again. She is remembered with great love by her children, grand children, and great grand children. As per her wishes, she will be interred at a future date, along with her beloved John.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, "Our Hearts at Home Campaign".