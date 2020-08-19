1/1
Helen Zanette
Helen Zanette made the brave choice to end her life with dignity on August 17, 2020. She was a warrior surviving brain surgery and throat cancer. Her body had enough after complications from a heart attack. She was born October 6, 1931 in Crookston, Minnesota and was the youngest of 8 children; all deceased. She was married to Libio (Lobby) Zanette predeceased (1997). Helen enjoyed 48 years at the family camp on Cranberry Island, Shebandowan Lake. She loved cooking, fishing and playing cards. Survived by four children, Rita Bergeron, Gail, Frank and Peter Zanette. Also, four grandchildren, Wesley, Matthew, Christopher (Heather), and Dylan and two great grandchildren Clara and Sofie. She lived a wonderful 88 years and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Thank you to the kind and compassionate staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
