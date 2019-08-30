|
(Of Fort Frances, Ontario)
While surrounded by love and prayers, our family's Matron, Helena Sokil passed away at Hospice Renfrew on Wednesday afternoon, August 28, 2019. She was 81. Beloved wife of the late John Sokil. Dearly loved and devoted mother of Judy Rempel of Winnipeg; Abe Deroche of Thunder Bay; Jeannie Doerkson and Jeannette Small, both of Fort Frances; Richard Sawatsky (late Mary) of Thunder Bay; Lloyd Walker and Diane Walker (Garry Mills), both of Renfrew. Predeceased by a daughter, Shirley Welsh. Cherished and lovingly remembered by her 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Daughter of the late David and Justina Friesen. Helena was one of 18 children, several of whom have predeceased her. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Helena's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Monday, September 2 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. A Tribute to Helena will follow in the Pilon Family Chapel on Monday morning at 11 o'clock. In memory, please consider a donation to Hospice Renfrew.
