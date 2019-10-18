|
Mrs. Helene Lilli Sonego, age 89 years, passed away peacefully in the Transitional Care Unit of Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Helene was born on September 24, 1930 in Troyes, France and came to Canada after the war, with her new husband Gelindo, whom she met and married on July 17, 1948. They settled and raised their family in Westfort. Helene worked as a Healthcare Aid for many years and helped Gelindo in the bakery. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by all of those who knew her.
Helene is survived by her loving daughter Dolores Parker (Richard) and son Dennis Sonego (Stacey); son-in-law Alex Cloakey; four granddaughters Kevyn-Deanna and Kourtney Parker, Michelle Luffman, Katelynn Sonego and grandson Christian Sonego; great-grandchildren Nathanyal Luffman, Katalina and Dante Sonego. She is also survived by her sister Yvette and brother Jacques; Jacquline and husband Andrea, children Martine and Jean Francois and daughter Lawrence all of France, as well as many other nieces, nephews and relatives.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gelindo and daughter Jeannette Cloakey as well as her parents.
Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Helene Sonego will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00AM in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, officiated by Father James Panikulam. Interment will follow in Mountainview Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 until 4:00 PM in the Chapel.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Helene to the would be greatly appreciated.
God saw you were getting tired
When a cure was not to be,
So He closed His arms around you
And whispered “Come with Me”.
In tears we saw you sinking
We watched you fade away,
Our hearts were almost broken
You fought to hard to stay.
What you suffered you told so few,
You did not deserve what you went through.
So He took you in His arms
And laid you down to rest,
His garden must be beautiful
He only takes the best.
And when we saw you sleeping
So peaceful and free from pain,
We could not wish you back
To suffer that again.
Love You Forever. Your Family
