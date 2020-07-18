The family of Helmi Eleonora Ranta (Peuramaki), aged 88, are saddened to announce her passing on Wednesday, July 15 with her daughter and granddaughter holding her until the end.



She was born on July 3, 1932 to Joseph and Hilda (Forsell) Peuramaki. She was raised on a farm in Kaministiquia amidst a large family. She was an animal lover all her life, most notably motherless fawns that were taken in by the family and nurtured.



She married my Dad, George Ranta, the love of her life in 1951 and was heartbroken at his passing at the age of 54. Except for 11 years in Hillsport, Ontario, Thunder Bay was home, specifically Carl Avenue since 1966. She was a resident of the Walford for only 8 months.



She loved a good time and a good joke. Her laugh will be remembered by many. It was infectious. She had a green thumb and her flowers, indoors and out, were always happily blooming. She kept her mind sharp by doing crossword puzzles daily.



She had the most beautiful, special bond with her granddaughter, Leanne, her partner in crime. They shared many fun times, even living together for a time. She loved to travel and saw many places that most only dream of. Her trip to Russia to meet cousins was a special highlight. Her best trips, however, were the two to Hawaii with Dad. She attended fitness classes for many years until she was no longer able.



In 1980, our family suffered the devastating loss of son and brother, Steve, in an industrial accident. Life as a family was never the same.



Helmi is survived by daughter, Kathie Marttunen, son-in-law Ed, grandson Joe, his wife Rhonda and their sons Nathan and Matthew, of St. Thomas, ON; granddaughter Alana Bushby, her husband Brad and their daughters Madison, Chloe, Piper and Lily, of Stoney Creek, ON. and granddaughter Leanne Marttunen. She is also survived by sisters Eila Duchscher, Aila Laatu, Shirley Laatu, Janet Lehto and Evelyn Puumala and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by son, Steve in 1980, husband George in 1986, her parents, brothers Vilppo, Veikko, Kalervo and Unto and sisters Linnea, Miriam, Elna, Nona and Lyyli.



I'd like to express my thanks and appreciation to the angels on 5 South at St. Joe's who got us through the last day, Sherri, Kelsey, Donna, Blanca, Denise, and Patty. Also everyone at the Walford who took good care of her. Thank you.



A celebration of Helmi's life will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Reverend Ed Long at 11:00 a.m. Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained.



Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



Please visit www.harbourviewfuneral.ca to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site.





Mom, I hope you and Dad are dancing to your song,

"Too Young" by Nat King Cole.

