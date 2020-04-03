|
It is with great sadness we announce that on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Hendrik Meyer, loving husband and father of five children and Opa to his grandkids, passed away at the age of 86. Henk was born on September 17th, 1933 in Hardenberg, the Netherlands, to Hendrick and Janna (Velting) Meyer. The family immigrated to Canada in 1951 where they bought a farm in Stanley. In his younger years he was educated in a Christian school followed by trade school to learn cabinet making. His lifelong passion was carpentry and he became a leader on construction jobsites, eventually owning and operating his own construction business. Later in his career, he worked for the Ministry of Government Services maintaining provincial buildings throughout Northwestern Ontario. Henk was a very hard worker and Jack of all trades. He chose to see the good in all situations and was always willing to help others. He loved camping, traveling, games and having fun with the grandchildren. Henk's Christian faith was central to his life and he loved the Lord. He often said, “This is the day the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalm 118:24 Henk was predeceased by his parents and sisters and brothers-in-law, Femmy and Henk Siegers, Henny and John Walrave, brothers, Jan Meijer, Hendrik Jan Meyer and Dicky Meijer (in childhood). He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Roelfien (Poppema), children, Ken (Charlene), Steven (Kim), Teda (Andy) Heerema, Janet (Allan) Squissato and John (Marianne), his grandchildren, Kyle (Amy), Travis (Julianna), Henk, Jenna (Jake) Esselink, Jody, Shelby (John), Alyssa (Lyndon), Kurtis (Meagan), Grace, Eva, Ally and Jana, great grandkids, Theodore, Alida and Lauren Esselink, brother, Dick Meyer (Harriet), sisters-in-law, Jenny Meijer, Jacoba VanVliet and Tine Meyer, and brother-in-law, Sikko Poppema. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive both here and in the Netherlands. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined at Redwood Park Church. We would like to thank the staff at Southbridge Pinewood Court for the loving care given to Henk during his time there. In lieu of flowers, should friends so desire, a donation to The Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay would be most appreciated. On-line Condolences
