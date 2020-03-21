|
|
(nee Terpstra)
He who believes in Me will have everlasting life –
John 6:47b
On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the Lord called to Himself, His faithful servant Henny Dykstra, our dear Mom, grandma and great-grandma, at the age of 91. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Henny was born in Marrum, the Netherlands, on November 4, 1928. She immigrated to Canada in 1954, to Port Arthur, with her husband Wytse (Bill). Her only comfort in life was that she belonged to her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Her love for the Lord was a strong testimony for the family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a faithful member of the United Reformed Church of Thunder Bay. Henny is survived by her son John (wife Glenda), grandchildren Janine (Ray), Corey Ý (Jill), Mitchell (Dana), Charmaine (Adam); son Gerald (wife Susan), Sabrina (Mark), Dale, Lyndon; son Dick (wife Faye), Kurt (Alyson), Vanessa (fiancé Kevin), Craig; son Ken (Sandra), and 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruurdje Braaksma, Griet Kingma, Boukje Wind, brother Jan Terpstra, sisters-in-law Jetske Terpstra, and Joke Dykstra and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, father Geert Terpstra, mother Henderika (nee Van der Ploeg), sister Yfke Jansma, brother Keimpe Terpstra, brother Douwe Terpstra, grandson Corey Dykstra and great-grandson Eric Dykstra, and numerous extended family. Due to current gathering restrictions, visitation will be kept to immediate family only. A memorial service will take place at 11:30am, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the United Reformed Church (URC) of Thunder Bay, officiated by Rev. Ancel Merwin. Interment will take place with family only at the Stanley Hill Cemetery prior to the memorial service. Again, due to current gathering restrictions only immediate family will be attending the memorial service, however the service will be broadcast via the Internet from the URC of Thunder Bay website, (thunderbayurc.com).
Should you so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay Christian School would be appreciated. We would like to express our special thanks to Dr. K. Miller and the team of doctors and nurses who took care of Mom's needs during her stay at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com