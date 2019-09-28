|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 94. Harry was born Feb 18, 1925 in Etten, Netherlands. He met Mechtilda (Til) Nyland in 1950. They immigrated to Canada and married September 1, 1951 in Fort Frances, Ont. Harry farmed until 1966 and then worked as a pipe fitter in the paper mill. Harry was predeceased by his loving wife Til and six siblings. He will be missed by his children, Mary (Keith), John (Dianne), Tony (Mary), Ed (Bonnie), Paul (Lori), Ron (Janice), Matty (Eddie), and Liz (Pete); 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Annie and Miep; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be held at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Fort Frances on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.Rest In Peace, Dad