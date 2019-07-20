|
Mr. Henry (Hank) Anthony Kaucharik, age 93 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, with his family by his side.
Hank was born in Fort William on August 2, 1925. He started working at Can Car, where he would maintain a long career, spanning 50 years, until retirement in 1990. He was proud of his accomplishment of being the longest tenured employee and made many wonderful friends along the way. Hank married Rose Martinuzzi and together they started their family. He was a die-hard fan of the Detroit Red Wings and enjoyed woodworking and home renovations. Hank was an easy-going, sweet and generous man. He had a great sense of humour and was loved by all who met him.
Hank will be deeply missed by his wife of 67 years, Rose (nee Martinuzzi); children Tony (Diane), Henry (Susan) and Samantha (Adrian) van Gorp as well as his grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Ethel (Al) Garrett, Millie (Frank) Delvecchio, Irene (Edwin) Friday and Loretta (Jack) Doherty; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was predeceased by his daughter Patricia; parents Anthony and Mary; siblings Joseph in WWII, Zita Whitehead, Margaret Fleming and Julia Kaplanis.
In accordance with Henry's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Hank to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
