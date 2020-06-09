Henry Braisby
March 6, 1932 – April 28, 2020

It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved husband Henry. Henry is survived by his loving wife Maureen, a son, step-daughter, grand and great-grandchildren. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at a later date.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone for the cards, e-mails, flowers and phone calls. Special thank you to Aaron Medd, N.P., Linda at LHIN, nurses Andrea, Erika and Darcy. Also the support of VON PSWs, Dr. Chris Francis for his years of care, Kenton and staff at NWFA for the professionalism and comfort shown to me in the loss of my husband Henry. I will forever be grateful.

~Maureen Braisby



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.
