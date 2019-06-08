|
Mr. Henry Etienne Perrier, 88 years, resident of Neebing, passed away at home on Saturday, June 1, 2019 after a five year battle with cancer. He often told his children, with a laugh, that when he died, he would go to Chichi's Farm, a place from his childhood. Throughout his long and courageous fight, he stayed positive and never complained about his pain. He was a strong, proud man who loved his family and friends. Henry had a very diverse work history that included mining, time spent as a guard in Corrections and at Great Lakes Paper, where he worked until his retirement. Henry loved to hunt and fish. Weekends out in the woods, looking for that elusive deer or moose was one of his passions. He spent many years camping at Lac Des Milles Lacs with his wife Doreen and his best friends Norm and Gail Bailey. They fished, drank a few whiskies, laughed and played cards until the early morning. Henry loved to regale his friends with tall tales and hilarious stories. Henry was an honourary member of The Communications, Energy and Paper Workers Union of Canada and for many years belonged to various dart leagues around the city. A huge fan of Louis Lamour novels, John Wayne movies, Johnny Cash and George Jones songs, Henry loved his classics. In his later years, he could often be seen solving a crossword puzzle. He is survived by his wife and love of his life Doreen, his sister Juliette, his daughters Helen Lee (Thomas LaBelle), Linda Ahvenniemi, Cindy Hill, sons Henri Perrier and Joe Gerraghty. Also by his grandchildren, Bill, Teri-Lynn, Emma, Taylor, Heather, Dean, Matthew, Rachel, Laura and Katie as well as numerous nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents Blanche and Aurel, sisters Bernice Simkanin, Armande Vescio, Rolande Boyer and brothers Bernard, Roland and Royal. There are so many people to thank. His nurses and doctors at the TBRHSC Cancer Clinic, Cardiac Unit and Renal Care. A very special thanks to Drs. Laferriere, Facca and Davis and their staff for their commitment to ensuring that he was always getting the best care and support; his best friends Norm and Gail Bailey for always being there and for loving him unconditionally. Another huge thank you to Kathy Karch for spending his last three weeks with us in his home, managing his meds and taking shifts with his daughters Helen and Linda to ensure he was never alone. Also thank you to Paramed nurses for coming to see him every day, especially nurse practitioner Aaron Medd, for overseeing his home care and for his kindness to Henry and his family. Online condolences
Cremation has taken place. Henry did not want a memorial service. Interment with family and close friends will be held later in Sunset Memorial Gardens. If friends so wish, donations may be made to the or the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.
