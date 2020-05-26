August 27, 1963 - May 19, 2020
With profound sadness and broken hearts, we announce the passing of Henry Dyer Hurdon, devoted husband, father, and son, who died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of May 18, 2020 at the age of 56 years. Henry is lovingly remembered by his best friend and wife Christine; parents Marge and Jim; daughters Amanda and Rachel; step-son Jeremy; brothers Rod and Robert; and special nephew Mike. He is also remembered by his sister-in-law Cynthia (John); brother-in-law Conrad (Amelia); mother-in-law Barbara, Christine's stepmother Dora, and numerous other aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his brother Randy. Henry often spoke fondly about his childhood years growing up in Thunder Bay. He enjoyed entertaining us all with the stories of mischief he got into with his three older brothers at the ski hill, at the rink, and at the family cottage on Lake Superior. Henry's intellect and love of technology guided him to a degree in electrical engineering from Lakehead University, and he went on to a career that he thoroughly enjoyed designing hardware products for several engineering companies in Ottawa. In his later career, he absolutely loved developing relationships with business associates from all over the world. Nobody worked harder than Henry, and you could always count on him to be genuine and honest. Henry's laugh was the kind that spread around the room. He was a gentle soul who saw beauty in the world around him. His optimism and bright outlook on life was a marvel even as he struggled with health problems these last few years. Henry was the type of person who lived fully in the present, always looking for the next fun family event or planning the next winter trip to the Caribbean. Kind and generous, he would get excited about his latest Costco find and fill his cart so he could share his excitement with family and friends. He thoroughly enjoyed watching all kinds of movies, scuba and snorkelling, driving while singing along with the radio loudly playing country or pop music, dog walks, and -- of course -- Tim Horton's. He loved animals, having owned several cats and Labrador Retrievers that he held dear over the years, and would often take his naps cuddled up with the family dog. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and could always be counted on to help with any kind of problem. Our dear, sweet Henry will be forever missed. Family and friends can sent condolences to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ottawa-on/henry-hurdon-9189577
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 26, 2020.