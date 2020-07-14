



July 8, 1953 – July 10, 2020



It is with profound sadness that we announce Henry's passing on July 10, 2020, two days after his 67th birthday, with family at his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer.Henry was born in Fort William and grew up in the East End. With his siblings and many friends, he was often found getting into mischief and dealing with the wrath of the nuns at school.Henry was always tinkering and fixing things throughout his life and he eventually ended up working in the fire protection service industry for over 35 years. He started his career with Safety Supply Canada. During his time at Safety Supply he eventually met a woman who could put up with him and later he married her. He worked for other fire protection companies until July 2002 where he started his own company Hosanna Fire Protection Services. He loved his work and enjoyed going to work every day, literally 7 days a week. Henry had the “gift of the gab” and as the business was growing he built close connections with many of his clients and their employees both in Thunder Bay and throughout the region. Henry was very fortunate to call many of these people his friends. This caused issues during the annual Christmas shopping trip with his children as they could not go more than five feet into any store without Henry saying “Hey, how the hell are yah!” to someone he knew.Vacations, Holidays and sick time were not in Henry's vocabulary. Even after his cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgeries and chemotherapy, he worked and ran his business. He passed this same work ethic onto his children and Henry was very proud of their accomplishments.Although Henry worked most of the time, he deeply enjoyed sports, especially hockey and football. He always made time to watch the games.Henry also had a wonderful sense of humour. He always had a dad joke ready to go. After reciting a joke that we often heard many times before, he would remind us that “I have a million of them”. These jokes would often be said at family gatherings where he would partake in his favourite food, dessert. This included butter tarts, wagon wheels, cake, brownies, and anything else with sugar.He was a loving and caring husband and father and supported his children in whatever they decided to do. He ensured to make time to participate in their activities such as football, skating and baseball. In both business and his family life, he was a giving and caring person, always looking out for others before himself.Henry is survived by his wife Eileen, daughter Victoria (Dalton) and son Taylor (Courtney). Brothers Larry, Stanley (Margaret) and David. Sisters Yvonne Guillet, Shirley (Bill Hughes). His mother-in-law Anne Guzik, and many other relatives. He is also survived by his precious fur-grandchildren, Stella Bella, Gus and Oliver.Henry is predeceased by his grandparents, mother, father, aunts, uncles and sister Marian French.We would like to provide a special thank you to Dr. Chan, Dr. Simpson and all the amazing staff on 1A oncology and the cancer centre. Henry was always praising about the amazing care he received throughout his clinical visits.As per Henry's wishes, cremation has taken place. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.In memory of Henry, donations can be made to the Northern Cancer Fund (payable to TBRHSF) or a charity of your choice.