It is with broken hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Henry Joseph Bober on January 1, 2020 at the age of 62. Born September 3, 1957 in Thunder Bay. Henry was raised and educated locally. At an early age he was employed at Keefer Terminal as a Long Shoreman from where he retired. Henry loved spending time with family and friends, fishing, camping and entertaining in his garage and heading down to Mexico every winter. Henry is survived by his two children, Coral and Tracy (their mother Pina); mother Mary Handzlick; brother Karl (Cindy); sisters Christine (Gordy), Donna, Helen and Cathy. Predeceased by his father Walter, brothers Walter and Fred, nephews Shane Bober and Kenny Dennis. As per Henry's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life for family and friends is being held February 27 at the Royal Canadian Legion Slovak Branch 129, 801 Atlantic Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay Humane Society.