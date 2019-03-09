Home

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Henry Lucien Moreau, age 84. Henry was 1 of 14 children born to Joseph and Emma on October 2, 1934 in Lotbiniere, Quebec. Sadly missed by son Gary Ducharme and step-daughter Yvonne (Ducharme) Rodrigue; grandchildren: Brandon, Tiffany, Draven, Kaden, Melissa (Chris), Aaron, Caleb and Jordan; his two great grandchildren: Skyler and Casey. He was predeceased by his partner Rita, parents, brothers and sisters. Henry worked for Great Lakes, then for Abitibi as a skid operator. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. Henry was a very kind and generous person who always had a smile. He enjoyed spending time with his family. At this time, there will not be any services, at the family's request. Cremation has taken place.

