Herbert Boggs, age 94 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019 after a short illness with his family at his side. Herbert was born on January 24, 1925 in Dramburg, Germany.
Herbert was married to Ingrid Rachow on July 14, 1950 in Rugen, Germany. With hopes of a better future, Herbert and Ingrid immigrated to Morris, Manitoba in December of 1951 with their two young children, along with his parents and siblings. In 1958, Herbert and his family moved to Fort William, Ontario. Herbert established a local construction company which has built many houses, banks, schools and churches in the district of Thunder Bay. Herbert retired in 1985. During his retirement of 30 years he enjoyed his time gardening, fishing and camping with his family and friends, and spending his winters in Arizona and California.
Herbert is survived by his wife Ingrid Boggs of 69 years; children: Wolfgang Boggs, Regina (Joachim) Muetze, Bernhard (Audrey) Boggs, Marion (Rick) Harms and Victor (Ann) Boggs; grandchildren: Vanessa (Claudio) and Boden; Aaron (Janice), Marcus, Andrew, Matthew (Holly); Crystal (Charles) and Adrian (Nikki); Ryan (Jennifer), Kevin (Vanessa) and Kelsi; Andrew, Trevor (Kathy), Carmen and Nathan; great grandchildren: Lailea; Quinten and Elly; Ethan, Danika and Auburn; Luke, Bryce and Kyle; Jayla, Bentley, Avery and Austin; brother Erwin (Wendy) Boggs of Whitby, ON, and sister Gisela Fercho of Victoria, BC.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and St. Joseph's Hospital, Hospice Unit for their excellent care and kindness.
A memorial service for Herbert will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2820 Donald Street East, presided by Pastor Tim Barone.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation, Northern Superior Chapter.