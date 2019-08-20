|
|
May 14, 1925 -
August 16, 2019
Bob passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019 at Pinewood Court with his family by his side. Bob was born in the family home on Brock Street, he spent most of his life there until his health declined. Bob was a firefighter for the City of Thunder Bay for 31 years, achieving the rank of Captain, he spent most of his career with the Brown Street Fire Station.
Bob was in the Armoured Division, stationed in Holland in the Second World War during the Liberation of Holland. Upon returning home from the war he met his future wife Shirley and together they started a family. Bob and Shirley enjoyed travelling throughout the States as well as the East and West Coast of Canada. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
Bob is survived by sons Bob (Darlene), Tom (Brenda) and daughter Debbie as well as 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Bob was predeceased by his wife Shirley in July 2016, his parents Thomas and Kennethina, brother Don, two sisters Lil Green and Phyllis Goodfellow, aunt and uncle Maggie and Dutchie
Trenning.
Cremation has taken place and as per dad's wishes there will be no service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com