|
|
In Memoriam for
HILBERT LIF
(August 27, 1969 to
May 28, 2009)
"You can shed tears that
he is gone,
Or you can smile because he lived.
You can close your eyes
and pray that he'll come back,
Or you can open your eyes
and see all he's left.
Your heart can be empty
because you can't see him,
Or you can be full of the
love you shared.
You can turn your back on
tomorrow
because of yesterday,
Or you can be happy for tomorrow
because of yesterday.
You can remember him only
that he is gone,
Or you can cherish his memory
and let it live on.
You can cry and close your mind,
Be empty and turn your back,
Or you do what he'd want:
Smile, open your eyes,
love and go on."
We choose to smile, open our eyes, love and go on,
and will always cherish
his memory!
~ Love Mom & Dad