Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Hilda May Allen

Hilda May Allen Obituary

Hilda May Allen (nee Landversicht), aged 91 years, resident of Hogarth Riverview Manor, passed away peacefully March 8, 2020. During her working years, Hilda was employed by the Government of Canada as a clerk typist. Hilda was predeceased in 2011 by her husband William (Bill). She was also predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Gladys Landversicht, brother LeRoy and sisters Wilma and Laverne. Nephews and nieces survive. Cremation has taken place and pursuant to Hilda's wishes there will be no funeral service. If desired, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Food Bank or to a charity of choice.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
