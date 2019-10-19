|
|
Mrs. Hilda Ruth Hurst (or “Broom” as she was lovingly nicknamed) passed away peacefully in Hogarth Riverview Manor on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the remarkable age of 107 years. Please sign the online condolences at
Hilda was born on July 13, 1912 in London, England and came to Canada with her parents as an infant. She was employed for over 32 years by the Fort William Public Library, mostly at Mary J.L. Black until retirement in 1977. Hilda was a long time member of Soroptimist International of Thunder Bay until 2003. She was also a member of Wesley United Church since the age of 12 and was involved with the U.C.W. and the Wesley Cribbage Club. Hilda sang in the Church Choir for 10 years and took a memorable trip with the other members to the Chicago World's Fair in 1934, where they sang in the English Village. Hilda enjoyed reading, playing cards and making personalized, one of a kind greeting cards as well as travelling a great deal.
Hilda is survived by her son, Bill (Doris) of Calgary and son-in-law Dennis Johnston of Thunder Bay; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as several other relatives.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend Herbert; loving daughter Nancy and her parents Bert and Ruth Pemberton.
Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Hilda Hurst will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00PM in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, officiated by Rev. Randy Boyd. Private interment will take place in Mountainview Cemetery at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Hilda to the Friends of the Thunder Bay Public Library would be greatly appreciated.
everestofthunderbay.com