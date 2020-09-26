1/1
Hildegard Hoerz
Mrs. Hildegard Hoerz age 90 years of Kakabeka Falls and more recently Hilldale Senior Living, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020. She was born in Schwabisch Hall, Germany. In 1952, she moved to Canada to marry her fiancée Hermann and start a family. Hilde enjoyed family time and cherished her grand-children. The family in Canada and Germany was of great importance to Hilde. Sunday afternoon coffee time at the farm was a tradition for Hilde with her famous baking for family and friends. You could not say no for that Sunday afternoon visit.
She was a great seamstress and kept the family well dressed over the years. She enjoyed knitting themed pullovers that many family and friends cherished. Lunches with her friends were fun times for good food and good conversation. A kind and gentile lady, she will be missed by all. Many thanks to Hilldale staff and residents especially Flip who made Hilde's time there so special. She always said she felt like she was being pampered there. Special thanks to staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and Pinewood Court for providing excellent care during her stay.
Hilde was predeceased by her husband Hermann and will be lovingly remembered by her family Dieter and Lina, Dorothy and Derek, along with grandchildren Daniel and Christine. She will also be missed by her sister Margot and brother Ede, sisters-in-law Grete and Rose, and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service has taken place along with the private interment at O'Connor Cemetery. In memory of Hildegard, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Hildegard Hoerz will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
