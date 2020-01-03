|
Hildegard Reda, age 81 years, passed away peacefully at Pioneer Ridge on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Hildegard was born in Stoctstadt, Germany on August 23, 1938. She immigrated to Canada at the young age of 18. When she arrived in Quebec, she spoke neither English nor French. She found employment as a maid. Gradually, Hildegard learned to speak English well enough and moved to Toronto. She was then employed at a European Deli and babysat in her spare time. Eventually, she met her first husband, Larry Tisdale. He passed after 16 years of a happy marriage.
Hildegard was a very hard working woman. This was demonstrated in her determination to get an education and become an Enterostomal Therapist. She was dedicated to her patients and to her profession making many friends and lasting relationships. Hildegard was employed at St. Joseph Hospital and there she remained for the next 25 years. She was a consultant to all health care facilities in Thunder Bay as well as Northwestern Ontario. It is through her occupation that she met uncle Tony, the love of her life. They married and enjoyed many years together travelling, gardening, picking mushrooms and hunting for small game.
Hildegard also enjoyed reading, sewing and cooking. She was a wonderful cook and famous for her trifle dessert made with her secret ingredient (brandy). Everyone loved it. She was very devoted to uncle Tony tending to his every need, when he became ill, at home and at Bethammi Nursing Home.
She enjoyed life and was always upbeat. Hildegard had a sense of flare especially when it came to fashion. She believed the flashier the better. She really loved her leopard prints.
Hildegard will be sadly missed by nieces Marilyn (Doug) Hindman, Susan (Peter) Prinselaar, sister-in-law Giulia Mauro, great – nieces and nephews Ashley, Kaitlyn, Meagan, Julia and Peter Jr., her sisters Erika Bork (Colorado Springs), Peggy (Kelson) (Calgary) and brother Richard Nenninger (Calgary).
Hildegard was predeceased by her first husband, Larry Tisdale, Tony Reda (husband), parents Elizabeth and Richard, and her sister Greta.
The family thanks the staff of Pioneer Ridge 4th floor for their care and attention of Hildegard.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Luigi Filippini. Visitation will begin one hour prior. Private interment in St. Andrew's Cemetery will follow the reception. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.