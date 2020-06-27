Holly CD (Myslicki) Tuck
Holly Tuck quietly left us on the afternoon of June 17th, 2020 with Robert (Bob) by her side, husband of 22 years. Also survived by children Darryl Tuck (Karen), Patrick Myslicki (Leah), Shana Bement (Ron), Crystal Miller (Scott), Adam Myslicki, Melissa Tuck (Jesse), 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Also survived by her brothers and sisters; Sonny (Michael), David (Susan), Stanley (Lois), Cathy Hicks (John), Rosanne (Gary Smith), Brent, Robert and numerous Nieces and Nephews. Holly has gone to join her parents Joe and Sophie, and infant brother William. Holly married Bob in 1998. Holly was raised on the family farm, attended Slate River School and Fort William Collegiate. After completing high school Holly joined the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and honorably served her country for 28 years. While in the CAF she met and married Bob. After she retired, her and Bob moved back to Blake Township starting a mixed farm. Holly was greatly loved by her family and will be sorely missed. When able a service will be held at Holy Cross Church.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.
