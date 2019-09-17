|
It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the sudden and peaceful passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather Howard Maki, on Friday, September the 13th at the Grand Portage Lodge in Grand Portage, Minnesota. Born and raised in Port Arthur, Howard attended Prospect Public School and was a Hillcrest High School graduate. He was employed at the Canadian National Railway all his working years, retiring in 1998. It was then he became a member of the CN Pensioners Association Inc. where he held the position of Vice President. He loved to start his morning with his coffee klatch boys to sort out the world's problems. He went to the Canada Games Complex daily and also enjoyed his favourite sports on TV. He especially looked forward to travelling to Honolulu for many years where he and Pat loved spending several weeks in the cold of winter. Hunting season was quickly approaching so he already had that grocery list figured out. He and his best bud of 73 years, Gary Scoging, loved rattling around in the bush on their ATV's hoping to spot a moose or not. It was the camaraderie of it all. Howard is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Patricia, as well as 3 daughters: Christina Mitchell (Jeff), Lisa Niemi (Terry) and Juanita Roehrig (Andy); 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Other surviving relatives include brother-in-law Roger Rogoza (Linda Sander) and sister-in-law Eunice Mulatz (Gregory). Howard was predeceased by his parents, Reino and Helen Maki, and his brother Dennis Maki. As per Howard's wishes, there will be no funeral service and a private family internment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation.