Howard Garry Payne, born October 19, 1941 passed away in his 79th year on April 29, 2020 in Red Deer, Alberta. He is survived by his children Chantel Davis (Dave), Carissa Davis (Dean), and step children, Norman Iverson, John Iverson (Cindy), Sherry Greydanus (Kerry), Les Powers, 19 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Howard grew up in foster homes and farms in the Toronto area, moving to Thunder Bay in 1968 where he met and married Beth Davis and welcomed his daughters Chantel and Carissa. Howard moved to Calgary in 1982 where he fell in love with Norma Barber and her children. They were married in 1985, sadly Norma passed away in 1995. Howard spent 13 years enjoying his grandchildren in Calgary creating

special bonds with each of them. In 1998 he moved back to Thunder Bay to be close to his daughters and grandchildren there, ensuring the special bond with them. Howard and his cat Charlie moved back to Alberta in 2006, trying his hand at farming and becoming an active volunteer with the Elks and Sundre Museum. He had an amazing way of interacting with everyone he met. Whether it was through volunteering or his love of wrestling and hockey, he had a way of bringing a smile to all. He loved Tuesday bingo, friendly sports bets and visiting with friends and family. Howard will be greatly missed by friends and family throughout Alberta and Ontario. If desired, memorial donations may be made in his honour to the Sundre Elks or Sundre Museum.



