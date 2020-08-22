1/1
Howard LeBlanc
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Howard LeBlanc on August 20, 2020 after a short term battle with cancer. As per Howard's request cremation has taken place and a private family Christian burial will take place. Left behind to mourn is Georgia, his wife of 59 years, daughter Shelley ( Marc), grand-daughters Saya, Lyndsy, Brittany and Evangeline, son Darren (Barbara), grandson Bradley and great-grandson Lincoln. He is survived by brothers Fred (Janis), Richard (Myrna), Phillip (Connie), David (Renee) predeceased by parents Roddy and Ruby and brother Ken (Lynn). He LOVED his family!

Online condolences may
be made through
www.nwfainc.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
