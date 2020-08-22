1/1
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Howard LeBlanc on August 20, 2020 after a short term battle with cancer. As per Howard's request cremation has taken place and a private family Christian burial will take place. Left behind to mourn is Georgia, his wife of 59 years, daughter Shelley ( Marc), grand-daughters Saya, Lyndsy, Brittany and Evangeline, son Darren (Barbara), grandson Bradley and great-grandson Lincoln. He is survived by brothers Fred (Janis), Richard (Myrna), Phillip (Connie), David (Renee) predeceased by parents Roddy and Ruby and brother Ken (Lynn). He LOVED his family!