Mr. Howard Nistico, age 89 years of Thunder Bay, passed away in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on August 1, 2019, with his family by his side. Howard was born in Fort William on October 30, 1929. Howard grew up in Fort William in a large family of nine kids. He was employed as a barber for over 65 years. He made many lifelong friends through his work. In his younger years Howard enjoyed playing, coaching and refereeing hockey. He was an avid bowler and golfer. Howard was a longtime member of Chapples Golf Course and Men's Club. Howard is survived by his children; Karen (Phil Squarie) Winnipeg, Diana (Terry Drombolis) Fort Frances, Howard Jr. (Betty) Nistico and Danny (Penny) Nistico all of Thunder Bay. He has 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Howard is also survived by; sisters Rita Traer and Marie Olynick, brother Normie (Agie) Nistico, sister in law Jean McDonald and numerous nieces and nephews. Howard was predeceased by his parents Charles and Amelia Nistico. Cremation has taken place. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 6, 2019 when family and friends will gather for Mass at St. Dominic's Church at 11:00 am, celebrated by Rev. Michael Mahoney. Interment will follow in Mountainview Cemetery. If friends desire memorials to the George Jeffery Children's Centre would be appreciated. Special thanks to all staff involved in his care at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Howard Nistico will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
