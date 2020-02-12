|
|
With heavy hearts we say goodbye to our husband, son, brother, step-father and grandfather. He was a mentor, a rock and life long friend. Ian James Poster passed away peacefully in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 with family and friends by his side. Please sign the online condolences at
Ian was born in Geraldton, Ontario on April 12, 1976. For many years, Ian worked for his father and family friend Rick Buzzi. He enjoyed visiting with the customers they delivered too. He especially loved the early mornings when him and his Dad would stop at the Cascades Restaurant in Kakabeka Falls for breakfast.
Ian enjoyed camping and fishing as well as hitting up the drag races (just to see what the Rabbit could do). He loved talking about his fishing trips to Majata Lake and shooting the rapids into Holinshead. Ian was the guy that was always up for a great adventure, late night coffee or just hanging out at the house. You would find him napping on your couch if you spent too much time just hanging out. It was also a guarantee to find Ian at the Thunder Wolves games, or out on his bike cruising to visit family and friends.
Ian is survived by his wife of 10 years, Kim Poster; step-children Michelle Lebert and Mike Johnson; grandchildren Keira, Mason, Bella, Serenity and Achilles; father Dave Poster and step-mother Rachel Poster; brothers Kevin Poster and Dustin Poster as well as his step-father Kevin Stieh and his wife Joanne. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
He was predeceased by his mother Joanne Stieh.
The family would like to say a special Thank you to the Renal Clinic, Dr. Green, Dr. Watson and Dr. Silverberg as well as the ICU team at TBRHSC for all the care they provided to Ian.
Funeral Services for the late Ian Poster will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time in the Chapel.
Honourary Pallbearers are: Kevin Poster, Dustin Poster, Dave Meunier, Rob Lamothe, Hunter Meunier and Ashton Meunier.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Ian to the London University Hospital Transplant Program would be greatly appreciated.
