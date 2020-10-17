Mr. Ian Munro, age 74 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away on October 10, 2020. Born July 24, 1946, he was raised and educated in Fort William and attended Selkirk High School. He was employed as a custodian with Lakehead University and retired in 2011. He enjoyed his family, fishing and watching the Minnesota Vikings live and was a member of the Elk's Lodge. Ian is survived by his spouse Joan Munro, children Kyle Munro, Kim Munro (Craig Stuart), Stacey Beau Parlant (Justin), grandkids Madelaine, Merric, Melise, Vienna, Cole Brooke, brother Donny Munro. Predeceased by his mother Florence Munro, father Alexander Munro, sisters Doreen and Helen, brother Rod and brother-in-law Mike Moore. Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held.. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.





