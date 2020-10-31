1/1
Mrs. Ida Baillie (nee Berard), 92, passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on October 29th, 2020. She will be missed dearly by her daughter Brenda (Kevin) Hurley, son Brian; grandsons Shayne, Corey (Jane) and Ethan; three great grandchildren. Many other family members in BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan will also mourn her loss. Cremation has taken place. Per Ida's wishes, no service will be held. A special thank you to the staff at HRM, Spruce Grove for their exceptional care and compassion. If so desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.