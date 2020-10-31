Mrs. Ida Baillie (nee Berard), 92, passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on October 29th, 2020. She will be missed dearly by her daughter Brenda (Kevin) Hurley, son Brian; grandsons Shayne, Corey (Jane) and Ethan; three great grandchildren. Many other family members in BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan will also mourn her loss. Cremation has taken place. Per Ida's wishes, no service will be held. A special thank you to the staff at HRM, Spruce Grove for their exceptional care and compassion. If so desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.





Online condolences

may be made through www.nwfainc.com