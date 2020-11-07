Ida Gougeon (Poleck) passed of heart failure on Saturday October 24, 2020 after 96 years.



Ida was predeceased by her parents Angela (Benac) and George Poleck (Polic), her siblings (Tom, George, Albert, Bill, Sophie, Mabel and Vi), her husband Phil Sr. (2005), eldest son Phil Jr. (2016), and daughter-in-law Deb (Roach, 2020). Ida is survived by son Robert, grand-daughters Amanda and Andrea, her nieces and nephews.



Ida was born in 1924, a first-generation child of Croatian immigrants, who left the Balkans in 1913 before it erupted into WWI. They settled in Port Arthur which promised opportunity at a distant intersection of rivers and rails, of industrialization and immigration. That global network would explode into war in 1914 and again in 1939, as ethnic nationalism competed for space and resources.



Ida attended St. Theresa lower school and, throughout her life, Our Lady of Loretto Parish, both in Current River. She graduated from the Port Arthur Technical and Commercial High School.



Ida worked at the Lyceum theatre at the time of WWII. Her husband-to-be was stationed in Port Arthur with the Algonquin Regiment in 1940, barracked in Current River park, just down the road from the Polecks.



Phil enlisted from his hometown of Mattawa, an old fur trade village, which, not unlike the Lakehead, was re-oriented by a colonial railroad. The Gougeon homestead was nestled in 'Squaw Valley' with Phil's French, Irish and Algonquin roots reaching back to Quebec and an Abenaki kwe and a français in the 1680s. But in 1940, this soldier of canadien heritage would find love dancing with a Croatian-Canadian girl in a dance hall on the outskirts of war, swaying to Begin the Beguine.



Ida went to Brantford to help build airplanes for the war effort, as women in the wartime work force discovered new possibilities for themselves.



Ida married Phil in Ottawa upon his discharge from the army in 1946. That same year Gouzenko defected in Ottawa, an 'iron curtain' fell across Europe, and a WWII ally became a 'red menace'. The world, emerging from the global violence of ethnic nationalism, appeared to pause upon the cusp of another global conflict.



Phil Jr. was born in Ottawa in 1947, but Phil Sr. found economic opportunity limited with a French name in a British colonial capital. They moved to Ida's home town where Phil found work at the Provincial Paper mill.



In 1951 Robert arrived. After the war, Ida was primarily a wife and mother, keeping house, raising her children, and working part-time at Dairy Queen and A&P.



People often comment on Ida being well-organized, the go-to person for managing crises, with a patient but stubborn determination and a strong sense of what she thought was best. In another era, she likely could have been a manager of something. Instead, she managed a household of guys, guiding them through hockey, baseball and fishing trips, and endless summers at her sister's family camp.



Ida escaped her duties as wife and mother when she and her gal friends met for their regular knitting club. Husbands were banished and kids shuffled off early to bed, bribed with fancy sandwiches and warnings to be quiet, as their ears burned to the naughty talk of women enjoying stories of husbands, kids and womanly wants. No doubt laying the foundation for the feminism to come.



Ida and Phil would retire to a life of peaceful rhythms. He following his beloved Habs, she in her garden or reading mysteries, punctuated with visits out west to see Phil Jr.'s family and weekly phone calls with Robert in Ottawa. They could reflect back upon the many milestones of a proud, steadfast generation.



With Phil Sr. passing in 2005, Ida settled into her garden and books, and calls with the Gougeon clan out west. Son Robert moved back home to help mom maintain her independence in the home she knew and loved.



Ida lost her eldest son in 2016 and her daughter-in-law this past May. The loss of family and friends took a toll, as Ida struggled to understand why her children were leaving before her.



As her health and strength began to fail, her stubborn determination, which held her through those 96 years, fought to secure her moments of dignity and peace as she reconciled herself to her own passing, a wife and mother leaving her place in the world neat, tidy and well-organized, as she faced her western door.



Ida's heart failed when her body could no longer fulfill her desire for independence.



So once again, it was time to go dancing with dad. Twirling round the dance hall, Ida and Phil are dancing still, swaying to the rhythms of Begin the Beguine. Love's soft breaths, the medicine wheel inflects, the earth's heart beats in reminisce. Ida and Phil are dancing now, a Croatian-Canadian girl in the arms of her canadien boy.



Ida Gougeon (Poleck/Polic) passed through the western door on Saturday October 24, 2020 after 96 years. Her heart reborn. Her star light rekindled. Joy, dancing in her heart and her boy, once more.





Hvala, merci, miigwetch.



