|
With great sorrow friends and family of Mrs. Ikka Kalinic announce the peaceful passing of the ‘Flower Lady', at the AGH ECW, Monday, March 4, 2019. Online condolences may be made in care of
Born Ikka Zupcic, Sept. 30,1919, in Pridraga, Croatia. Nov. 29, 1940 Ikka was united in marriage to Tony Kalinic. Their only child, infant son Sime, passed away at 1 year of age of the Spanish Flu in 1941. Tony & Ikka emigrated to Canada in Jan. 1954. Tony was employed as a forest cutter. Tony & Ikka lived the first few years in a Mando Bush Camp. It is then that her skill & love of growing flowers became famous, winning awards. In 1959, Tony built a small stucco home on Hemlock Ave...located across the street from the main entrance to the current St. Pat's Elementary School.
Ikka's ‘property' was constantly in bloom, with flowers bordering the yard and house. The backyard was one big vegetable garden. In the spring and fall times, on frosty nights, Ikka's yard flowers would be covered with every available blanket to save the blossoms. Ikka's produce from the garden won many fall fair awards. A devote Catholic, Ikka's flowers adorned the altar of St. Patrick Church on many occasions. The flower pots on either side of the entrance were a gift from her. Ikka was a member of the local Catholic Women's League for over 55 yrs.
Both in 1981, before Tony passed and again in 1985, after Tony had passed away, friends and family urged Ikka to move to be close to them in Southern Ontario and/or Montreal, Quebec. Ikka and Tony refused as they were in love with their ‘property' in Atikokan. Ikka continued to live on her own working the rich soil of the ‘property' until 2001 when she turned 90 yrs of age and became unable to live without assistance. There is no secret to growing things, it just takes hard work, sheep manure and a lot of love.
Ikka was predeceased by her parents and 6 siblings, infant son Sime, husband Tony. Ikka is survived by nephew Josip (Smilja) Kalinic, niece Slava (Ivan) Kovacevic, niece Ika (Roko) Razov and families of Montreal, Quebec and numerous nephews and nieces in Croatia.
Ikka's wishes were for a full Catholic funeral. Prayers to help her on her journey, will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, 7:00 pm, Father Chinonso Alaribe officiating. The funeral Mass, celebration of the Eucharist will be held the following day at 11:00 am, Fathers Rey Ronquillo & Chinonso Alaribe will concelebrate. Refreshments will be served following the service in the church basement by the CWL.
Ikka would love flowers...but in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Patrick Church, P.O. Box 160, Atikokan, ON, P0T 1C0 or the Heart & Stroke Foundation, care of Greens Funeral Home, P.O. Box 427, 600 Reid Avenue, Fort Frances, ON, P9A 3M8.
www.greenfuneralhomefortfrances.com