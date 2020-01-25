Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Ileen Desjardine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ileen Desjardine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ileen Desjardine Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of our sister Ileen Desjardine on January 21, 2020. Ileen was born to the late Ernie and Irene Desjardine on March 28, 1951 in Thunder Bay. Ileen was raised in Port Arthur and moved to Slate River before her teen years. Ileen had a great sense of humor and loved family gatherings. Ileen had a strong bond with her twin sister Madaline. In her younger days she loved singing and dancing, usually with Madaline by her side surrounded by family and friends. Ileen is survived by her sisters Madaline Rinta (Woody), Emily Johnson (Raymond), Marilyn Muller (Pete), Betty Golphy (Bill), Rose Ross (Keith), Shelly Lesnick (Keith) and brother Joe Desjardine (Tracy) and brother-in-law Tom Rinta, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Ileen was predeceased by her sons Brad and Kenneth, her sister Edna Rinta and her parents Ernie & Irene Desjardine. Cremation has taken place and internment of ashes and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -