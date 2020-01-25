|
It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of our sister Ileen Desjardine on January 21, 2020. Ileen was born to the late Ernie and Irene Desjardine on March 28, 1951 in Thunder Bay. Ileen was raised in Port Arthur and moved to Slate River before her teen years. Ileen had a great sense of humor and loved family gatherings. Ileen had a strong bond with her twin sister Madaline. In her younger days she loved singing and dancing, usually with Madaline by her side surrounded by family and friends. Ileen is survived by her sisters Madaline Rinta (Woody), Emily Johnson (Raymond), Marilyn Muller (Pete), Betty Golphy (Bill), Rose Ross (Keith), Shelly Lesnick (Keith) and brother Joe Desjardine (Tracy) and brother-in-law Tom Rinta, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Ileen was predeceased by her sons Brad and Kenneth, her sister Edna Rinta and her parents Ernie & Irene Desjardine. Cremation has taken place and internment of ashes and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.Online condolences
