It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Immacolata Belluso (nee Romano) age 86 years, at St. Joseph's Hospice on Thursday, February 6, 2020 following a brief illness.
Immacolata was born in Simbario, Catanzaro, Italy, on December 8, 1933, the daughter of Caterina Primerano and Giuseppe Romano. In October 1954, she married Giovanni Belluso and together they had four children. Immacolata and Giovanni immigrated to Thunder Bay in 1968. They enjoyed life together with their daughters until Giovanni's unexpected passing in 1974. With perseverance and hard work, Immacolata raised her children as a single mother with dedication and love. Immacolata enjoyed being outdoors and gardening, sewing, listening to music and baking bread. She was happiest when she was at home spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her daughters Pina (Vito) Gagliardi, Caterina (Mario) De Luca, Alba (Frank) Gigliotti, Tonia (Pino) De Luca, her grandchildren Lisa (Nick), Frank (Ella), Claudia (Tim), Joseph (Jennifer), Adele, Matthew, Daniele and Marco, her great grandchildren Christopher, Sophie, Oliver, Emily, Lucas, Samuel, Charlie and Alessandro.
She was predeceased by her husband Giovanni, her mother Caterina Primerano, her father Giuseppe Romano, and sisters Rosaria Donato, Concetta Andreacchi, and Maria Romano.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 where family and friends will gather at St. Anthony's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by. Rev. Luigi Filippini. A private interment will follow at Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum in St. Andrew's R.C. Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N Court Street on Monday, February 10, 2020, between 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. with Vigil prayers beginning at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, should friends so desire, donations may be made to a charity of your choice or to St. Anthony's R.C. Church. Online condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com.
We will all miss you so much and always remember you as an amazing and strong Mother, Sister, Daughter and Nonna.