Ms. Inez May, age 62 years, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 1st, 2020. Inez was born January 19, 1958 in Port Arthur, Ontario. Inez was a social worker for 20 years before her health forced her into early retirement. Before returning to school for her H.B.S.W., Inez was a cook on the grain ships. She loved to travel and made many friends throughout her career as a cook. Inez enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved telling stories to her grandchildren, and laughing with friends and family.



Inez will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by Don Fenton, daughter Bernice (Erlend), son Patrick (Melissa), grandchildren Avery, Kane, Savanna, Madison, Patrick and Tristan, sister Valerie and brother Ernie (Dawn). As well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.



Inez was predeceased by parents Victor and Frances May, sister Marlene LeBouthillier, brothers Wayne Peters, Wells May and David May.



To know Inez was to love her. She was always kind and she had a story for everything. She was vibrant, intelligent and hilarious. She is leaving so many amazing memories for her friends and family left behind.



A celebration of Inez's life will take place on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 from 12-2 pm in the reception hall of Harbourview Funeral Centre.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained.



Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.





