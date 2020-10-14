1/1
Inez May
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Inez's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Inez May, age 62 years, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 1st, 2020. Inez was born January 19, 1958 in Port Arthur, Ontario. Inez was a social worker for 20 years before her health forced her into early retirement. Before returning to school for her H.B.S.W., Inez was a cook on the grain ships. She loved to travel and made many friends throughout her career as a cook. Inez enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved telling stories to her grandchildren, and laughing with friends and family.

Inez will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by Don Fenton, daughter Bernice (Erlend), son Patrick (Melissa), grandchildren Avery, Kane, Savanna, Madison, Patrick and Tristan, sister Valerie and brother Ernie (Dawn). As well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

Inez was predeceased by parents Victor and Frances May, sister Marlene LeBouthillier, brothers Wayne Peters, Wells May and David May.

To know Inez was to love her. She was always kind and she had a story for everything. She was vibrant, intelligent and hilarious. She is leaving so many amazing memories for her friends and family left behind.

A celebration of Inez's life will take place on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 from 12-2 pm in the reception hall of Harbourview Funeral Centre.

As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained.

Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Condolences available at
www.harbourviewfuneral.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harbourview Funeral Centre
499 N. Cumberland St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4R9
807-346-9880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harbourview Funeral Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Just found out . Deepest condolences for her family.. she was a good friend . I will miss her dearly. Gone but not forgotten.. I will miss u my friend ❤
Juliette Britt
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved