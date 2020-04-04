|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Ingeborg Deutscher announce her passing on March 31, 2020 at the age of 91 at Southbridge Pinewood where she had resided for the past year.
Inge (or Inga as her Canadian friends called her) was born on November 3, 1928 in Neunkirchen, Germany. She immigrated to Canada in her early twenties. After settling in Thunder Bay, she worked as a nurse's assistant in the hospital. It was at the boarding home where they both lived that she met her husband Robert. They were married on August 16, 1956. Eventually they settled in Terrace Bay, Ontario where they lived for 60 years and raised their family.
Inge was an avid reader and would have several books on the go at once. Inge and her friends used to get together weekly to play Rummoli and then in their later years Bingo. She also enjoyed bowling and was part of a bowling league for many years. Inge loved to play the card game Canasta as her family will attest to as whenever they came to visit or if she went to visit them, that would be one of the first things she would ask them to do.
Although cooking was not something she loved to do, Inge was a very good cook and she passed down many German recipes to her family that they will forever remember and make for their families. She did enjoy baking and made many delicious cakes and other sweets.
Inge was predeceased by her only son Peter in 2005, her husband Robert in 2017, her parents, and her favourite Tante (Aunt) Sophie.
Inge is survived by her children Rosemarie Spoljarich (Reg), Linda Buitenhuis, Pamela Deutscher (Jim), her grandchildren Sabina (Cale), Ian (Kaitlyn), Derek (Hsueh-lui), Alyssa, Joshua, and Victoria, and her great grandchildren, Noah, Kase, Owen and Reid.
Her family would like to thank all the staff at Southbridge Pinewood, especially Dr. Janhunen, and all the nurses and PSWs who took such good care of our mother. We will always appreciate everything you did for her and for those of you who helped the most, an extra special thank you. We would also like to thank the staff at Sister Leila Greco who took care of our father and mother and then just our mother in the years prior to her moving to Southbridge Pinewood.
Cremation has taken place and interment and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In her memory, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay would be greatly appreciated. A memorial tree will be planted in Inge's name and a leaf put on the Tree of Life wall at The McCausland Hospital in Terrace Bay.
Ingeborg Deutscher will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
