Ingrid passed away peacefully on the morning of January 21, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice after a lengthy illness. Ingrid was born in Port Arthur and during her childhood resided mostly in the Nolalu area where she attended public school and then continued on to Selkirk High School. She discovered the joy of reading at an early age and it remained her favourite pastime throughout her entire life. She especially liked “Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maud Montgomery and “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott and went back to them several times over the years. She also treasured her extensive collection of Agatha Christie novels, saying that certain books were like old friends. Ingrid was very talented and as a young girl was the youngest member of the cast of a Finnish play put on at the Old Finn Hall in Nolalu. She memorized all of her lines perfectly and this play was received so well that they were all invited to travel to Hibbing to perform. She also often entertained her younger sisters with her one person impromptu skits, much to their delight. Ingrid worked at various waitress jobs, the first being at Arnio's on Bay Street when she was a teenager and later at Doug & Jerry's, Kresge's food bar and the Gesti-Tupa. She also helped out at the Prince Arthur Hotel banquet room and worked briefly at Comcare. After meeting her soulmate Pete, Ingrid became quite the racing enthusiast, belonged to the Thunder Bay Ladies Racing Auxillary and contributed to a column call the “Racers Edge” for Riverview Raceway's weekly program. She also wrote another article under the pen name “Kiwi.” She was an avid supporter. She was already a Cancer survivor and battling Diabetes when years later, she was presented an award for her many years of service to the Auxillary. Ingrid enjoyed peaceful country life, her cat, and watching the birds that came to their feeder. She loved listening to music, her favourites being Jim Cuddy, Blue Rodeo, Tom Petty and The Eagles. Ingrid leaves behind her best friend and soulmate Peter Woloschuk, son Evan Wilkes (Carrie), daughter Diana (Crispin) Lockwood in New Zealand, granddaughter Ashely Wilkes (Garrett) great grandchildren Lucas, Matteo, Elias and Charley, sisters Marlene (Kenny) Idman, Linda Mayer and uncle Urho Piilo (Lynn). Also many cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Ingrid was predeceased by parents Martti and Viola Piilo, brother-in-law John Mayer and Lornie Wilkes, father to Evan and Diana. Ingrid was a warm and caring person with a zest for living and an incredible sense of humour. She was very loyal to her family, and her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was very proud of her Finnish heritage and had the kind of “Sisu” that was an inspiration to us all. She never gave up no matter how hard the going got. Thank you to the doctors and staff at St. Joseph's Hospice for your kindness, compassion and care of Ingrid during her final days. Cremation has taken place as per her wishes and a private Celebration of her Life will be held for family and close friends at a later date. If so desired donations to the Diabetes Society or the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be appreciated.