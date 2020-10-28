August 14, 1929 – October 24, 2020



It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Iole, our beloved mother and Nonna on October 24, 2020 at the age of 91, with her daughters by her side. Born August 14, 1929 in the tiny village of Belvedere di Fabriano in the Apennine Mountains of Italy, Iole was the youngest of 6 children. She married her childhood sweetheart Lino in 1955 and joined him in Canada three years later in 1958. Iole often spoke of her difficult journey overseas and the desolate train ride across the Canadian wilderness to bring her and their eldest daughter Doria to join Lino. This was one of the first examples of her tremendous courage, strength and determination, traits she exhibited throughout her lifetime and particularly in her final days. Iole and Lino settled in Geraldton, Ontario with their young family, and quickly made lifelong friends that to this day remain close in heart and spirit. We have wonderful memories of time spent with our “extended” family – the Mancusa, Marino and Gregorich clans. Iole and Lino spent 15 years in Geraldton, enjoying the social and familial atmosphere that comes with a smaller community. During that time, they added two more daughters to their family – Iolanda and Rosy. After moving to Thunder Bay in 1974, Iole worked briefly in the kitchens of the Royal Edward Arms before she and Lino became small business owners, operating a successful convenience store in Northwood. There she got to know many people in the neighbourhood and developed close friendships that she cherished for life, like her good friend Minia. Iole's faith was extremely important to her and guided her throughout her life. She and Lino became parishioners at St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church shortly after moving to Thunder Bay and Iole became very active in the church community. She was a member of the Catholic Women's League and was recently honoured with her 40 year pin, something she was very proud of. During her active years, Iole volunteered countless hours knitting for and convening the Craft Table at the annual Autumnburst Bazaar and other fundraisers with her treasured friend Norma. She regularly helped make perogies and communion wafers and always baked for church events. Iole was also a member of the Principe di Piemonte Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She supported an orphanage in Italy named for St. Anthony, whom she prayed to daily and relied on when facing her most difficult challenges. Iole's greatest passion was her family, first and foremost. She would go to any length to help and support her children. Iole's love for her daughters extended to her sons-in-law, whom she embraced as her own. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the absolute joys of her life. She had a hand in raising all of them, and was so proud of their accomplishments. Although she could not always attend their extracurricular activities, Iole was always their biggest cheerleader. Such a proud Nonna! Iole showed much of her love through food - she was an amazing cook. She took great pleasure in watching her family and friends enjoy huge helpings of her delicious dishes. You could not sit at her table without being offered seconds and thirds multiple times and you were never allowed to leave hungry. Although Lino was the head gardener, Iole was right by his side, helping with the tending, harvesting and, most importantly, the cooking and preserving. After his death, she kept his passion alive, maintaining a small patch of their favorite vegetables. She spent time daily in Lino's favorite spot near the garden to keep him close in spirit. Iole was not a stranger to health challenges. She was a 30-year colon cancer survivor and also survived serious heart surgery 20 years ago, at the age of 71. After her surgery, Iole chose not to take her health for granted. She actively participated in a cardio rehab program, regularly attending exercise classes and working out at the Canada Games Complex. Lino soon joined her, and this became part of their regular routine. Iole later became a member of Movati Athletic and continued her exercise regime there, finally hanging up her runners last Fall. She brought a smile to the faces of the employees and members who she would see regularly in the Women's Area. We are sure that this focus, hard work and determination helped keep her with us long after anyone would have expected. Iole has left her family with a legacy of love, generosity and strength. Her beautiful smile and warm embrace will remain forever in our memories. Iole will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her daughters Doria (Donald) Pelletier, Iolanda (Tom) Sarvas and Rosy Brizi (Peter Buchan), grandchildren Lee (Ashley) Pelletier, Jacob Pelletier (Sammy Lapointe-Halstead), Jessica Sarvas (Michael Duncan), Nicole Sarvas (Hobie Rink), David and Julia Buchan and great-grandchildren Olivia and Levi Pelletier. She is also survived by many relatives in Italy, most dearly her nephew Simone Ceccarani and great-niece Lara Brizi and their families. Iole was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Lino, her parents Corona and Romolo, siblings Benvenuta, Colombo, Mario, Pietro and Theresa, as well as numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Iole was blessed to have had exceptional health care throughout her senior years, especially in her final few weeks. We would like to express our extreme gratitude to Dr. Jon Johnsen and the team at the Fort William Clinic and Dr. Frank Nigro and the team at the Port Arthur Health Centre for their many years of exceptional care and understanding. Thank you to the Superior North EMS First Responders for their professionalism and empathy. Our deepest appreciation to all of the doctors, nurses, technical and support team at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Emergency Room, ICU and 2C for their expert and compassionate care as she neared the end of her life. We are forever grateful to all of you. A private family service will take place on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Dominic Church, to be celebrated by Rev. Michael Mahoney. Entombment to follow at Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum. If friends so desire, take a moment on Friday to honour Iole by spending time with a loved one, cooking your favorite meal or enjoying some time outdoors. In lieu of flowers, donations to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation – Cardiovascular Surgery Fund or Northern Cancer Fund would be greatly appreciated.