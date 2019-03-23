|
Ira Anna Ebeling, age 87, passed away March 18, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's. Preceded in death by parents, Urho and Ellen Karila and her husband John. Born in Port Arthur, Ontario, she attended the U of Toronto and received a degree in Phys. Ed. She spent many years teaching in the Bloomington school district and the aquatics program. Ira enjoyed downhill skiing into her 80's and enjoyed playing bridge. She and John competed in horseshoes at the cabin up north. Ira was a longtime resident of Bloomington, spending her final years at Emerald Crest Memory Care of Burnsville. Many thanks to the caring staff. She is survived by her children, Wayne (Linda) and Marla and grandsons, William (Marie) and Grant. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association or the American . Memorial service 11:00 AM, visitation 10:30 AM, Monday, March 25 at the Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina 952-924-4100.