Irena passed away peacefully in Oakville, Ontario on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at the age of 93. Referred to as “Babi” to those closest to her, Irena's favourite activity was spending time with family, especially her three grandchildren. Irena was predeceased by her loving husband of 38 years, Jaroslav Stastna, who passed away June 5, 2004. Cherished mother to Irena (John) Geddes and beloved grandmother to Michael, Joshua and Megan.



Irena's early life shaped the resilient, hard-working, adaptable and practical woman who we knew in her later years. Born in Kiev, USSR on January 3, 1927, Irena's family experienced and survived the political repression under Stalin in the 1930's. Separated from her family in 1942 following the Nazi occupation of Kiev, she was deported to Germany where she was designated as an “Ostarbieter” (Eastern Worker), having to wear the blue “OST” badge as a foreign slave worker for the remainder of the War. Although Irena suffered under harsh conditions, her resolve, resourcefulness and will to live allowed her to survive and escape the fate of many around her. As a displaced person following the end of the War, Irena settled in Czechoslovakia with her first husband, Miroslav Tregl, where she completed her education and ultimately earned her medical degree. After Miroslav's sudden passing in 1960, she met Jaroslav (also a physician) and they married in 1966, with daughter Irena coming into their lives two years later. Following the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968, they defected to West Germany in 1969 and then emigrated to Canada. Although they arrived with a suitcase of few possessions, no money, and unable to speak English, their determination to make a better life for themselves and their daughter prevailed. Both Irena and Jaroslav went on to become licensed physicians in Ontario, and in 1980 moved to Thunder Bay where they worked at the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital. Irena focused in geriatric care, where the seven languages she could speak came in handy caring for patients from that multi-cultural community. She was the consummate medical professional, whose empathy, knowledge, and demeanor was respected and beloved by her patients, their families and her co-workers. In 2002, Irena and Jaroslav retired and moved to Toronto to be closer to their grandchildren. The next two decades of Irena's life were spent as a doting grandmother, fully dedicated to caring for the family, which included cooking the best traditional Czech meals and desserts.



Irena was truly an amazing woman: generous, loving, intelligent, and compassionate. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her family, including her relatives in the Czech Republic, her friends and her former colleagues.



A private Celebration of Life and burial was held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery.



Donation on behalf of Irena can be made to a charity of choice.





