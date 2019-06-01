|
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Irene D. (Ojala) Loponen on May 28, 2019 at the age of 95 at Hogarth Riverview Manor in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Irene passed peacefully thanks to the continued care of the staff there.
Irene was born in Port Arthur, Ontario on March 23, 1924 to Anna (née Höri) and William Ojala and was the youngest of five children. She grew up in the Sellars area on a farm by Whitefish River.
Her early career was as a store clerk in Nolalu and later a cookee for bush camps. Through her cookee career, she worked at various camps and eventually moved to Longlac in the mid 1940s. This is where she met and married Jack B. Loponen in 1946. They raised three children who grew up as part of the “Loponen clan” in Longlac.
Irene loved spending time with family and often travelled to visit them. She always encouraged family to stay in touch with each other to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions.
As a very community minded person, Irene was a member, volunteer, and leader in various organizations. These included the Calong Ladies, St. John in-the-Wilderness church board, and Longlac Historical Society. She was very proud of her Finnish heritage and ensured that her children could speak Finnish. She also encouraged them to assist newcomers adjust to life in Canada.
Irene worked at the Hudson's Bay/Northern store in Longlac for many years and in her retirement worked for the local OPP as a supervisor at the jail for women prisoners.
Irene could turn her hand to most homemaking skills such as sewing, quilting, crocheting, knitting, gardening, cooking, baking, preserving and planning. She was also a wonderful oil painter and singer. There are various souvenirs of her handicrafts in the family.
Irene is survived by her children: Ed (Fran) Loponen, Sharon (Bruce) Schneider, Fay (Dale) Broemer, her grandchildren: Lee (Holly) Loponen and Jason (Pamela) Loponen, Stephanie (Ryan) Emmett and her great-grandchildren: Skylar, Kody, Archer and Isaac. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Eino (Joan) Loponen and a multitude of Loponen nieces and nephews and their families.
Irene was predeceased by her husband, Jack Loponen, on October 3, 1983. She was also predeceased by her parents, William and Anna, her sisters, Lila (Carl) Ilkka, Elvi Ojala, her brothers, Allan (Martha) Ojala and Willie Ojala.
Memorial services for Irene Loponen, will be held in Thunder Bay on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 7:00 pm at The Walford (2nd floor activity room) on Pine Street and Red River Road. In Longlac, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:30 pm at the Longlac Cemetery with luncheon to follow at the Longlac Seniors Center at 1:30 pm.
If friends and family so desire, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay in Irene's name.
