It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear wife, mom and grandma Irene Doris Boyechko on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice. Irene was born on April 20, 1945 to Mildred Prouty and Percy (Red) Otway.



Aside from being a loving wife, mom and grandma, she was a great cook, learning how to cook great perogies, cabbage rolls and many other Ukrainian dishes from her mother-in-law with whom she had a special bond. Irene has passed those recipes down to her children.



In past years, Peter and Irene enjoyed casino trips and just spending time together. Irene spent countless hours crocheting and knitting special items for her family. Peter and Irene always loved time spent with their grandchildren; from watching Samantha at Therapeutic Riding, attending Shayla's Ukrainian dance performances, and attending numerous hockey games and tournaments for Austin, Brady and Jaxon. Mom was the only one that was able to go for a ride with Jonny on his Razor.



Irene is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Peter, children Cindy (Ed Emerick), Margie (Lyle McKinnon), Kevin (Kim), Chris (Patti Palson) of Redditt, ON; grandchildren Samantha, Shayla of Grand Prairie, AB, Austin, Brady (Farrah), Jaxon (Hailey) and Jonny of Redditt, ON; and

Samantha's mom Tracey. She is also survived by her siblings Butch (Andrea), Carolyn (Al), Joe (Judy), Dale, brother-in-law Johnny (Shirley) and sister-in-law Linda as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends in Canada and United States.



Irene is predeceased by her mother, father, mother and father-in-law Fred and Jessie Boyechko, sister-in-law Sally Prouty, sister-in-law and brother-in law Annie and Ross Parsons, brother-in-law David Boyechko, brother-in-law George Potter and most recently her niece LeeAnn Bryant.



The family would like to thank Dr. Behse for his exceptional care for mom throughout the years, the doctors and staff at the Cancer Centre, the doctors and nurses at St. Joseph's hospice, as well as Linda Rousseau at LHIN and the PSWs and nurses from Paramed.



The family will be joining for interment on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at West Thunder Community Centre, 915 Edwards Street South.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the Celebration of Life is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.





Please sign the online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com