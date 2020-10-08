POLLOCK, IRENE E.



Died peacefully in her sleep at the Woodstock Hospital on Monday, October 5, 2020, in her 96th year. Irene earned a B.A. in Art History with a minor in Film Studies from Wilfrid Laurier University. She worked as a supervisor of the Audio-Visual Department at the Woodstock Public Library and curated the library's film collection and art history book collection in the 1970s and 80s. In retirement, she was an advocate for and Friend of the Woodstock Art Gallery, and served on the committee that chose the recipients of the annual Woodstock Art Gallery Scholarship. Irene loved art, travel, movies, parties, dancing, swimming, and the theatre. She loved to stay up late at the kitchen table talking and laughing. Having grown up on Lake Superior in Thunder Bay, Ontario, she also passionately loved the Great Lakes. She was resilient, adaptable, strong, determined, smart, loving, good with money, and stylish in her dress. Irene was the beloved wife of the late Philip Charles Pollock (d. 2001), dear mother of Beverley & Russell Anderson, Gordon Pollock, Colleen & Roy Pellatt, James Pollock & Stormy Stipe, and the late Nancy Pollock (d. 2018), and loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held by the family at Hillview Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Woodstock Art Gallery or the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, Woodstock, 519-539-0004.