

November 5, 1924 – May 31, 2020



A kind soul left us on Sunday May 31st, 2020 in this already difficult time. Irene Florence Brown (Olsen) passed peacefully from this life at Hogarth Riverview Manor in her 95th year. We have lost a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, but were blessed to have her for as long as we did .



A Port Arthur girl, the eldest of four to Hilmar and Augusta Olsen, she grew up with a love of music, singing and piano. She found her life partner in Ken Brown shortly after the war and their marriage produced a growing family in Westfort. In her life time of motherhood we witnessed how love and devotion to family becomes a life-force and a quiet determination to hold it all together was really her strength. She was the solid core of the family.



What completed her though was her relationship with music. Whether at home on the piano, or her 35+ years with the Lakehead Choral Group (Life Member), church choir or her volunteering for the Spiritual Health singalongs at Grandview Lodge - she loved it all. It was her oxygen , her lift, her fulfillment. She had as a result, a very active social life where she made some great friends, was a great friend, was fun and funny.



No homebody, there was some travel and a trip overseas acquainted her with her Norwegian roots. Western Canada, California, and summer excursions to Decorah, Iowa for Scandinavian Days were also on the itinerary. But closer to home, the simplest becomes the most precious. They are the memories and memories are all we have now and they have become treasure.



The most recent years were the toughest and a challenge for herself and the family with the onset of dementia and the loss of her personality and much of her memory, although she knew every family member by name. We are forever grateful to the staff of 4 North Iris at Hogarth for the care and especially the compassion in her final days. We know she was a handful at times. Thank you for being there at the end of a life well-lived. We say good-bye to a faithful and loyal spouse, a terrific loving mother and a good and decent human being. Never forgotten. Forever loved. At peace.



Surviving family members are: Jim (Darlene), Larry, Robert, Beverly (Wayne Mills), John (Donna), Glen (Teryl), Diane (Tim Ketchibaw), 19 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and cousins, nephews and nieces.



Preceded in death by: husband Kenneth, daughter Joanne Lyon (John), infant twin sons Peter and Paul, daughter-in-law Debbie (Robert), brother Leonard Olsen, sisters Doris Rever and Bernice Walker (Robert).



If so desired, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.



