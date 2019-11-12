Home

IRENE GROOTELAAR
November 12, 2009

What we would give if we could say
We'll go and see our Mom today.
To hear her voice, to see her smile
To sit and talk with her awhile.
To us she was someone special
Someone good and true
You will never be forgotten Mom
For we thought the world of you.
For those who have a mother
Cherish her with care.
For you never know the heartache
Until you see her empty chair.
Our hearts still ache with sadness
And secret tears still flow.
What it meant to lose you
No one will ever know.

~ Love Don and Carol
