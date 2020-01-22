|
|
(NEE WAYRYNEN)
APRIL 18TH, 1925 - JANUARY 17TH, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Irene, who passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on January 17th, 2020, at the age of 94. Irene was born on April 18th, 1925 in Fort William, Ontario to Selim and Hilda Wayrynen. Irene was very smart, she skipped a grade in school and was offered to skip more but she did not want to be so far ahead in school. Irene was in the Navy in Halifax as a nurse's aid during WWII; she was also a member of the Kakabeka Legion. Irene married the love of her life P.J. Hogan on December 5, 1947. Irene was a smart, strong, and independent woman; she taught herself how to drive in our dad's car out of boredom, when he went into a store; she also took a class on how to maintain the vehicle. She was always reading murder mysteries, doing crossword puzzles, knitting (she could knit anything), gardening (she would preserve anything), watching jeopardy. She could always answer all of the questions. Irene lost the joy of doing many of her pastimes as her Alzheimers progressed. Irene is survived by her children Jim, Suzie, Patty, Randy, and Kim (Rob Danielewski). Grandchildren Jody, Mike, Jason, Rob, John, Steven, and Yasmine. She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren, also by her nephew Alan Jaakkola and family. Irene was predeceased by her husband P.J. (2010), her parents Selim and Hilda, in-laws Patrick and Lillian, her brother Matt Wayrynen and sister Sylvi Jaakkola and their spouses. Also predeceased by her sons-in-law Dewayne Morrow, Steven Himes, and her daughter-in-law Elaine, grandson Todd, and niece Linda. Thank you to the nurses and PSW's at St Elizabeth's and LIHN. A special thank you to Noella and Donald Hutchinson for taking care of Irene. Thank you to our sister Suzie for taking care of mom through all the good and bad times, you are such a strong person. As per Irene's wishes cremation has taken place and no service will be held, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society.
"Till we meet again"
Online condolences may be made through
www.nwfainc.com